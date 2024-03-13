Dowson delivers Pearson update and discusses when England stars will be back for Saints

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pearson impressed for England A last month, earning the man of the match accolade in the victory against Portugal at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

But he has not been named in a Red Rose Guinness Six Nations squad since.

And Dowson says England did not want to take a risk with the fitness of the indefatigable flanker, who Saints will hope can get back on the field very soon, especially with the Gallagher Premiership returning on March 22.

Tom Pearson impressed for England A last month (photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

"He's okay," Dowson told this publication, when asked for an update on Pearson at Tuesday's media session.

"He's just coming back from a bit of a groin niggle, which has unfortunately kept him out of selection.

"He's not a million miles away.

"He's running round, doing bits, but anything soft tissue you have to be conservative.

"I don't think Steve (Borthwick) wanted to risk that in his squad and we want to make sure we get him back fit and firing for this run-in."

England have one more Six Nations match to navigate as they take on France in Lyon on Saturday night.

All of the focus of the international players will then switch to Premiership matters, with Saints back in competitive action against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate next Friday.

So will their England players be given a breather after the Six Nations?

"Some of them will, some of them won't," Dowson said.

"It depends a little bit on what else we've got going on in the squad and how we manage their time.

"We're conscious of the physical load and the emotional load that playing on the international stage has.