Dowson delivers latest injury update ahead of Saints' trip to Glasgow Warriors

Phil Dowson says the initial scan on the injury Alex Coles sustained at Saracens last weekend was 'inconclusive'.

Coles, who has enjoyed a strong start to the season, is set to see a specialist this week to determine how long he could be sidelined for after twisting his leg badly in the 18-12 victory at StoneX Stadium.

"It's an interesting one because the scan was inconclusive," said Saints boss Dowson.

"The mechanism (of the way the injury occurred) was really nasty and I think Alex was in a bit of pain so it's not great but hopefully not too bad.

Alex Coles had to come off against Saracens last weekend (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"He's off to see the specialist either tonight or Thursday so we'll know more then."

Coles lined up alongside Chunya Munga in the second row at Saracens, but both players had to come off due to injury.

Munga suffered concussion and was replaced by Temo Mayanavanua, who was making his Saints debut, at half-time.

"He's going through the graduated return to play," said Dowson when asked about Munga at Tuesday's media session.

"It was a short turnaround last week as it is this week so I don't think he'll be available but hopefully he will be for next week."

Saints lost both Lewis Ludlam (high ankle sprain) and James Ramm (knee) to injury in the win against Harlequins last month.

And Dowson said: "Luds is more than a couple of weeks.

"He's taken the boot off this week and the noises that he's making are very positive but the specialist is obviously nervous around what he's seen.

"We're going to take the boot off this week, see how he feels and make a decision on that.

"James Ramm is going to be out for a considerable amount of time with his knee injury."

But there is some good injury news with Juarno Augustus recovering well from a bicep injury.

Augustus has only featured once so far this season, coming off the bench in the Premiership Rugby Cup game at Bristol Bears back on September 23.

"He's coming through," Dowson said. "He's doing some contact today so we're just trying to get some training into him and make sure his injury is fully healed."

Centre Rory Hutchinson has not been able to play since suffering an ankle injury during the defeat at Leicester Tigers last month.

But Dowson said: "He's touch and go for the weekend.

"We're just trying to get him through as much as possible bearing in mind that it's an artificial surface that we're training on and then playing on.

"We're trying to manage him as much as possible with his ankle."

Burger Odendaal continues to recover from a hamstring issue and Manny Iyogun is making good progress following a groin injury.

Robbie Smith was at the media session on Tuesday and is now fit again, while Saints have several other strong selection options with the likes of Paul Hill and Alex Moon having not featured during the past couple of weeks.

"They're really raring to go and it's a good place to be in from a selection point of view," Dowson said.