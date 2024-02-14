Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ramm, who joined from NSW Waratahs in the summer of 2022, firmly established himself as a fans' favourite during his first season at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, producing a series of standout moments.

He was voted players' player of the year and breakthrough player of the year at the end of a sensational campaign that saw him score eight tries in 19 appearances.

Ramm then hit the ground running in season two at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, scoring three tries in his first four games.

James Ramm (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He sustained an MCL injury in the 36-33 Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins in November, but is now targeting a return to action in March.

And Dowson is delighted that Ramm will be back to provide more memorable moments in the years to come.

“James was voted as our players’ player of the season as well as breakthrough player of the season last year, and that is testament to his performances on the pitch," Dowson said.

“He is one of the most conscientious and professional players in the squad, setting a great example in how he goes about making himself a better player.

“He’s great for the squad, as he is comfortable both at full-back and on the wing, and James’ great strengths are being incredibly athletic, his ability to deal with the high ball, his kicking game, and he’s also very physical – he put some weight on over the summer and has stayed really strong, which makes him even more dangerous.

“I think there’s still a lot of growth in James, as his mindset is all about always trying to improve, so I am really happy he’s staying here with us at Saints.