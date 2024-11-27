Dowson confirms Saints tried to keep Augustus at the Gardens

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson has confirmed Saints tried to keep Juarno Augustus at Saints beyond this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the South African No.8 has opted to make the move to Ulster next summer as he ‘wanted some certainty in that space’.

Augustus has made a big impact for Saints since joining from the Stormers in the summer of 2021, scoring 15 tries in 65 appearances so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He helped the black, green and gold claim Gallagher Premiership glory last season, starting in the final victory against Bath.

But the 26-year-old will soon be ready for the next chapter in his career as he gets set to join an Ulster side who are currently seventh in the United Rugby Championship.

And when asked whether Saints tried to keep hold of Augustus, Dowson said: “Definitely. We want to keep really good players in the environment, but at this point we’ve got to make really tough decisions and we’ve got to make sure we get the balance right.

"Juarno wanted some certainty in that space and he’s made that decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sad obviously because fundamentally I really like Juarno – I think he’s a great man.

"I’ve loved how much he’s become part of the fabric of Saints, how he’s bought in and his partner, Kaylene, working for the Saints.

"It’s sad that he won’t be with us next year but these are the things that happen in professional sport and he’s been brilliant on and off the pitch for us.

"I’ve no doubt he’ll continue to be brilliant until the end of the season.”