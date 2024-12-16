Dingwall feels Saints' Pretoria preparations were perfect

Fraser Dingwall shone for Saints in South Africa (picture: Lewis Dean/Northampton Saints)

Fraser Dingwall feels Saints got their training week in South Africa 'bang on' as they celebrated a brilliant 30-21 win against Vodacom Bulls on Saturday.

The black, green and gold delivered a memorable showing as they made it 10 points from a possible 10 in this season's Investec Champions Cup.

Saints dealt with the altitude and the heat to prevail in Pretoria.

And Dingwall, who was one of many stars of the show, said: "It was hot out there but we fought pretty well and it's something we pride ourselves on when we train, that we back ourselves to outrun teams and we got a long way in that game.

"The way we train, we work pretty hard anyway, and we back ourselves to dig in fights for longer and push teams to different levels so although we knew we would be feeling the altitude, we were pretty sure the Bulls would be too, so that was something we had in our heads the whole time.

"In terms of preparation, we got here on the Tuesday night, had a light session and then ramped it up on the Thursday.

"It was a different training week for us but we got it bang on in terms of stripping it back a little bit and getting boys excited to have a good crack in the game."

Loftus Versfeld Stadium was sparsely populated for the game, but Dingwall says it was a real privilege to be able to play at a ground that has such history.

"It was really cool," he said.

"We speak a lot in the squad about the opportunities the tournament gives us and one of our players spoke on Friday about how we were taking on one of the best club sides in the world in an iconic Test stadium, and to be able to play here, let alone win here, was a massive privilege for us.

"We've got a lot of respect for this team and the history this side has.

"Loftus as a stadium was very, very cool. It wasn't the busiest but you could still hear the fans. They used their voices and you can only imagine what it would be like if it was full.

"It was a massive privilege and something we're very grateful for."