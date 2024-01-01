Dingwall eyes England caps and silverware after signing new Saints deal

Fraser Dingwall feels staying at Saints can help him 'make that jump' towards being a regular England international.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the centre also believes the black, green and gold are starting to close in on bringing big trophies back to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Dingwall's new deal at Saints was announced on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the 24-year-old said “I’m really excited to have extended my time at Saints.

Fraser Dingwall (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“This is the club that I grew up supporting, and I’ve been involved here since I was a 13-year-old in the Academy, so this is a place that is very special to my family and me.

“The group we have here is also special, both the players and the staff. I feel like, this year especially, we’re really pushing on towards winning some trophies.

"I’m also enjoying taking a leadership role within the squad and trying to give what I can to help the players around me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The coaching team here is really, really impressive and I couldn’t see anywhere else that I’d develop more as a player – you can see that in so many of the players that come into the environment (via the Academy or from other clubs) and make big improvements to their game.

“The coaches also have the mindset of trying to get better all the time. So, ultimately everyone is aligned around what we’re trying to do and every day in the environment is valuable, so I knew this was the best place to be to take the next step forward in my career.

“I want to play international rugby, and win trophies here with Saints. Those are the next steps for me and I’m pushing hard on both fronts. In Northampton, we’ve had a few years of being a group with ‘potential’, but we want to realise that now and we’re making good strides towards that.