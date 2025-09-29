Dingwall: Exeter draw was a stern lesson for Saints

Fraser Dingwall (picture: Ketan Shah)

Fraser Dingwall says what happened during the second half of Sunday's game against Exeter Chiefs was a 'stern lesson' for Saints.

The black, green and gold surrendered a 33-7 half-time lead, shipping 26 unanswered points after the break in the Gallagher PREM opener at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Exeter even threatened to win it after their full-back, Josh Hodge, saw red late on, with Henry Slade's try four minutes from time being ruled out.

And despite that escape, Dingwall, who skippered Saints, admitted the draw still felt like a defeat.

"It does," he said.

"It was a game of two halves and unfortunately we opened the door for them in the second half, went away from everything, and momentum in sport is tough to contain at times.

"We're really disappointed to be honest.

"It seems mad (Saints could have lost the game) and then at the end there was a break where we could have rescued points.

"It was really weird and I don't know how I would have felt had we won. I think I would have felt the same to be honest.

"It was heavily frustrating and we'll be very honest about it.

"It just shows the level you have to be at at all times in this league, and hopefully that's a stern lesson for a lot of lads."

So what went so badly wrong in the second half?

"We stopped valuing the stuff that got us into such a good spot in the first half," Dingwall said.

"We became loose with the ball, we gave them lots of opportunities on turnover through either loose kicks or weak turnovers in possession.

"It just allowed them to use their dangerous back three, to catch us in transition and to move the game up the field easily.

"We didn't really control much of the territory at all and I can't think of us playing much in their 22.

"There's loads of things that stack up and all of a sudden, when there's a bit of a roll on suddenly, it becomes a bit of a narrative of what a comeback this would be for the other team and the momentum becomes really hard to contain.

"The only way I can see it being fixed is up top (mentally). It isn't really so much physical other than the actions you get that are based on mindset."

He added: "There were parts of the game where we didn't move up the pitch early enough.

"We played multiple phases and we could have moved up earlier.

"There were lots of aspects we just got wrong, and unfortunately they exploited each part of it.

"It started from early in the second half and all you need - we've been in that situation before - when the game is against you and no one expects you to win, is a glimmer of hope, and that's what they got."

Saints had scored five tries during the first half, including four in the space of 13 minutes.

Dingwall said: "The first half was really good, we did lots of great stuff and we were as abrasive and combative as we want to be, but you've got to do it for 80 minutes because every team in this league can punish you if you're not in a place where you're ready to scrap harder."

Saints now face their first away game of the new league campaign as they go to Kingsholm to take on Gloucester on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

"It is a tough place to go and Gloucester are a talented side who will want to move the ball," Dingwall said.

"But we'll be equally excited to get our season away from home started because that's been an issue for us.

"What a place to go to kick it off and hopefully go and kick the door down at their place.

"It (the away form) is something we've put a lot of focus on this year and what a way to start it.

"We'll take the lessons from the last game and all you can do is fly into another week so we're excited for that."