Departing chairman White sends lengthy farewell letter to Saints fans

Departing chairman John White has sent a lengthy farewell letter to the Saints supporters.

"Monday, June 30 marks the final day of my eight-year tenure as chairman of Northampton Saints, and as I step away from my formal role at the club, I am filled with pride at everything that we have accomplished during that time.

"Standing down from my chairmanship was an incredibly difficult decision, as I have thoroughly enjoyed every moment since I was appointed in 2017, and indeed since I first joined the board back in 2012.

"But, while I remain as determined as ever to see Saints succeed, after a lot of careful consideration, I know this is the right time for me to pass the baton on.

"As a club, we have faced many challenges over the last eight years, and I believe we have dealt with them all well. Saints – and rugby more broadly – will undoubtedly have further challenges to face, but I am extremely confident that the club, with our strong foundations and track record of financial discipline, is in position to navigate the waters ahead.

"The early days of my chairmanship were far from easy. One of our first major decisions was a change in leadership of the performance department, with Jim Mallinder departing before Chris Boyd joined us as director of rugby the following year.

"The most difficult time came during that first season with Rob Horne’s career-ending injury – a moment that deeply affected everyone connected with the club.

"Just a few years later, the Covid-19 pandemic changed the sporting landscape completely, presenting a whole new wave of adversity. Navigating this crisis was perhaps the club’s biggest test in our 144-year history, but we emerged in a strong position while others sadly fell into administration.

"The board and the senior leadership team remain focused on long-term sustainability, and I’m proud that the club continues to post record revenues year after year while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

"Those challenging periods during my chairmanship are by far outweighed by the highs. The appointment of Mark Darbon as chief executive in 2017 set in motion a revitalisation of our commercial operations, and Chris Boyd’s arrival the following year transformed our rugby set-up. His tenure brought in a new generation of young, high-potential coaches and deeper investment into our player pathway.

"The development of Phil Dowson and Sam Vesty as leaders within that structure was especially rewarding, and it’s been a joy to see the succession plan continue to deliver success since Chris’s departure in 2022.

"Today, the spine of our playing squad is made up of Academy graduates who light up cinch Stadium with one of the most exciting brands of rugby in Europe. Watching those players develop – and seeing several go on to represent their countries as full and age-grade internationals, and even as British & Irish Lions – has been a huge source of pride.

"I feel blessed to have witnessed some truly great players pull on a black, green and gold jersey during my time as chairman, and I’d like to thank Paul Shields for his outstanding work in recruitment and retention, as well as our head of academy Mark Hopley, who have both been fundamental to building this exceptional squad.

"Developing our facilities has also been a key part of our vision; cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens has become a world-class multipurpose venue, and the opening of the High Performance Centre in 2023 marked another milestone. That project – years in the making – gives our players year-round indoor training facilities, underlining our ambition to attract the best players in the world and stay competitive at the highest level.

"I look forward to seeing further progress on the club’s masterplan over the years ahead, including the construction of an on-site hotel and transformation of the supporter village.

"Nothing, however, can top the pride of last season’s Gallagher Premiership triumph. That victory felt like the culmination of years of hard work, near misses, and constant evolution.

"Seeing the streets of Northampton packed with supporters celebrating together the next day is a memory I’ll treasure forever.

"Our run to the final of the Investec Champions Cup – including a sublime semi-final win in Dublin – was another special moment.

"While we did not come away from European rugby’s showpiece event with the silverware we craved, going deep into the tournament for the second straight season was extremely satisfying and proves we have the structure and people in place to punch above our financial weight and compete with the very best rugby clubs in the world.

"Looking to the future, while I will now be attending Saints matches purely as a passionate supporter, I hope the Premiership takes the right steps to preserve the competitiveness that has defined the league in recent years – evidenced by six different champions in six seasons.

"The league is in a strong position; the new Professional Game Partnership is in place, audiences are growing, revenues are increasing, and the final has sold out two years running – all clear signs of progress.

"However, in my view, that hard-earned momentum is at risk if we allow the current disparities in player spending to continue, potentially creating a two-tier Premiership which threatens the very balance that makes the league so compelling.

"With the salary cap at the current level, the pressure for clubs to spend beyond their means is growing again – and in a results-driven environment, a lack of competitiveness on the pitch can quickly impact ticket sales and wider commercial success.

"For several years there have been discussions about introducing a ‘Salary Cap Formula’, linking the cap to the level of central funding that clubs receive. This would be a sensible approach, as it is vital over the coming years that we ensure a framework exists within which all Premiership clubs can spend at a level that enables them to be competitive.

"More recently, a franchise-style Premiership has been proposed, where clubs would be granted licenses based on factors such as financial sustainability, fanbase, facilities, and of course performance on the pitch.

"There is still a lot of detail on this proposal to be worked through, but I support its intent, as a model which ensures the league is thriving and makes the Premiership more investable, more sustainable, competitive for the long term, and open for expansion would be a positive step.

"It is vital that any such model is well thought through and comprehensive, and that in implementing a franchise system, all clubs are prepared to cede some control to an independent central body who would make key decisions on the league’s important issues. In the past, this has been difficult to achieve. I will be following with interest as things go forward.

"As I step away, I do so with great confidence in the people leading Northampton Saints forward – Ella Bevan as chairman, Julia Chapman as chief executive, our determined and stable group of directors on the club’s board, an exceptional senior leadership team and commercial staff who deliver strong growth year after year, a world-class coaching team and performance department, and, of course, our incredible players who continue to achieve spectacular things on the pitch.

"As ever, our loyal supporter-base remains second to none. Your unwavering passion, week in and week out, is the heartbeat of the club.

"It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve as chairman of Northampton Saints. I leave with memories I will cherish forever and a deep sense of gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey.

"I look forward to standing with you all in the stands, proud as ever to wear black, green and gold."