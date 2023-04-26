On Wednesday afternoon it was announced that the 30-year-old centre will depart the club when his contract expires this summer.

Proctor arrived in Northampton from the Hurricanes at the start of the 2019/20 season, making the switch to the Gallagher Premiership from the Wellington-based Super Rugby side.

He had made a half-century of appearances for the franchise, captaining Wellington Lions in the Mitre 10 Cup, and earning a cap for the All Blacks against Japan – marking his first Test with a try.

Matt Proctor

Proctor made an instant impact in black, green and gold, scoring twice in his league debut against Leicester Tigers, and went on to record his 50th appearance for Saints against Harlequins in April 2022.

Proctor helped Saints qualify for the Premiership semi-finals during the 2021/22 campaign, making 21 appearances and scoring six tries throughout the season, and added another 19 appearances and four tries in 2022/23.

But he won't get one final run-out at the Gardens when Leicester Tigers come calling for a friendly fixture on Saturday as he is currently sidelined due to injury.

“I’m really proud to have represented Northampton Saints these last four seasons,” said Proctor.

“When I first came over, I didn’t know what to expect, and it was obviously a challenging time to be halfway across the world from friends and family during the pandemic, but I have felt welcomed by the special rugby community here in Northampton ever since I first pulled on a black, green and gold jersey.

“I want to thank everyone who has been a part of my time here, and while my injury will stop me from running out at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens one last time, I’ll always remember the feeling of playing here in Northampton with huge fondness.”

All of the club’s confirmed departing players will be recognised on the pitch after this Saturday’s game against Leicester as part of the annual leavers’ ceremony after the final home match of the season.