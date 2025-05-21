Defence coach Radford gives insight into Saints' cup final mindset

Lee Radford (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Lee Radford wants Saints to have a more positive mindset than they had during their Gallagher Premiership final victory when they take to the field in Cardiff on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black, green and gold claimed title glory at the end of last season, edging out 14-man Bath at Twickenham thanks to a second-half try from Alex Mitchell.

But Saints struggled to produce anything close to their best performance in that match as Bath threatened to steal the victory despite losing Beno Obano to a red card early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Radford feels the black, green and gold can learn a lot from that encounter as they prepare to face Union Bordeaux-Bègles at the Principality Stadium.

"You can definitely lean on those experiences, the experiences from last year's Prem final obviously," Radford said.

"Finals are not usually pretty games. Semi-finals are usually the (exciting) games, but finals tend to be cautious affairs.

"That was where we were guilty in last season's Prem final... we played within ourselves a little bit, we played a bit conservative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Making sure we're not in that frame of mind this week is really important for us and we want to make sure we put our game on the field as early as we can.

"If I was to describe last year's final performance, I'd say we played a long period of the game not to lose - and that's not our strength within our mentality.

"We want to go and win the game, and when we do that, we're a much better side. I think you're going to see that on Saturday.

"It's easy telling someone not to be nervous, it's easy telling someone not to be afraid to make a mistake. It's easy saying it but actually doing it and rolling it out on the field is completely different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But these lads now in our backline have been already in some massive occasions recently. They had the final, the Six Nations this year so you're hoping they can lean on their experience and be better for that."

Radford added: "It's not lost on any of the group, coaches and players, how often these occasions come around so we spoke at the beginning of the week about enjoying every minute of the build-up, enjoying the occasion and making sure we make the most of that. Looking at how excited the boys have been in training, I'm sure they're going to do that."

So how much belief can Saints take from the fact they beat Leinster in Dublin in the semi-finals earlier this month?

"You can take all the confidence in the world from that," Radford said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One thing we're conscious of is making sure that wasn't the peak of the mountain. There's another flight to go this weekend.

"Backing that performance up will be difficult because it was an exceptional performance but it will be a different game this week, it will have a different feel to it.

"If we can manage that the same as we managed the Leinster fixture in terms of between the ears, I think we'll be fine."

But Saints are well aware that their French opponents will pose plenty of threats, particularly on the counter-attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you turn the ball over and show any sign of disorganisation, they tend to punish you for it," Radford said.

"That transition period for us is going to be where the game is won and lost.

"We're pretty strong in that respect because if we get the ball and someone's defensive line is not quite set, we tend to make the most of that.

"For that reason in itself, it's going to be a fascinating game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You've got the top two teams in Europe that score the most from transition and you can see why.

"If you drop your guard for a second, they're going to sting you.

"They're not a time in possession based team, they get you in transition on the click and the quick.

"They've got unbelievable speed in their backline and you only have to look at the tries they've scored in the Top 14 and in Europe to see that."