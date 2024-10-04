Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trevor Davison is one of eight Saints players named in England's 36-man squad for a three-day training camp next week.

After touring with England in the summer, club captain George Furbank, wings Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme, fly-half Fin Smith, centre Fraser Dingwall and lock Alex Coles all return to the Red Rose setup.

And they will be joined by club team-mates Davison and Tom Pearson at Pennyhill Park, as the tighthead prop and back row forward link up with the wider group ahead of the forthcoming 2024 Autumn Nations Series.

Thirty-two-year-old Davison makes his return to the international fold having won two caps under England’s previous head coach Eddie Jones back in 2021.

Trevor Davison (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Pearson, whose maiden international cap came against Wales in 2023, joins up with England again after featuring for England A in their clash with Portugal last term.

England host New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday, November 2 (kick-off 3.10pm) for their first match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, before taking on Australia, South Africa and Japan.

And ahead of the three-day preparation camp, head coach Steve Borthwick said: “After watching a competitive and high scoring start to the Premiership season, I am once again looking forward to gathering the players together.

“This training camp is an important part of our preparations for the Autumn Nations Series as we continue to build on the cohesion we've developed over the past two campaigns.

“The squad reflects the depth and quality we have in English rugby, and we are looking forward to working with the players ahead of what will be a highly competitive series.”

England squad for training camp…

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Saints), Ben Earl (Saracens), Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Tom Pearson (Saints), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Tom Willis (Saracens)

Backs: Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Saints), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), Tommy Freeman (Saints), George Furbank (Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Ollie Sleightholme (Saints), Fin Smith (Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).

Rehabilitation: Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Luke Northmore (Harlequins).

Not considered for selection: Joe Cokanasiga (Bath), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Alex Mitchell (Saints), Will Muir (Bath), Max Ojomoh (Bath), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks).