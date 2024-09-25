Trevor Davison has been a big hit at Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

When Saints made an in-season move to draft in Trevor Davison and allow Academy graduate Ehren Painter to join Exeter Chiefs, a few eyebrows were raised.

Some felt homegrown tighthead Painter had plenty left in the tank as he tried to realise his potential at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

But the Saints coaches could not pass up their chance to get Davison from Newcastle Falcons.

And during the past 18 months, we have seen exactly why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Painter has clearly done some good work at Exeter, Davison has delivered in a huge way for Saints.

He became a cornerstone of the pack that lifted the Gallagher Premiership title last season.

And many at the Gardens feel it is time England came calling for the Newcastle-born star.

For his part, Davison remains understated, eager just to keep improving week in, week out for his club as he targets another silverware-laden campaign in black, green and gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a bit surreal at the end of last season," Davison said.

"The reason I moved was to win silverware but I didn't think it would come that soon.

"It did come and it took me a couple of weeks to reflect on it, but we're back in a new season now and hopefully it's the same again this year.

"It was quite nice for the lads who were leaving (to win the Premiership last season). We had Courtney (Lawes), Sue (Alex Waller), Luds (Lewis Ludlam) and others going so it was good for them to leave on a high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can do the same again this year with the new lads who have come in."

And when asked whether he feels the switch to Saints has helped him improve as a player, Davison emphatically said: "Yes, 100 per cent.

"I think my fitness has improved massively compared to when I was at Newcastle.

"The game's totally different here; there's a lot more attacking than when I was at Newcastle, where we were mostly defending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't come away to not improve. I've always wanted to improve myself each year and I feel like I've done that. Hopefully I can do it again this year.

"When I first came down here, I struggled with the speed of the play, but now I'm up to the speed."

Davison has become a fans' favourite thanks to his ability to carry the weight of the pack.

And the player known affectionately to some on social media as 'big Trev' certainly appreciates the support he has received since making the move to Northampton.

"The fans are great," said the 32-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's nearly a sell-out every week compared to Newcastle, who were getting 6,000 a week.

"It's very different.

"The atmosphere is unbelievable and half of the wins are helped by the fans as well."

Davison started for Saints last week, enjoying a strong first outing of the season as he helped his side to stand up to Bath in the set piece.

However, errors around the field and disciplinary lapses eventually cost Phil Dowson's side dear as they were beaten 38-16 in the Gallagher Premiership curtain raiser at The Rec.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of the game, I didn't feel too disheartened," Davison said.

"Obviously I was disappointed we lost, but most of the boys put their best foot forward, it was just that we made a few errors and they reacted well.

"The score flattered them a little bit. It should have been a closer score.

"Bath have always had a good pack, and it's a hard place to go and win.

"For a first game out, it wasn't too bad."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for Saints is a clash with Davison's predecessor Painter and his Exeter team, who are coming to the Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

And Davison said: "They've got a big pack, too, so hopefully the forwards will deal with the pack and the backs will finish it off."