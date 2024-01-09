News you can trust since 1931
Dates set for Saints' clashes with Bristol, Saracens, Leicester and Harlequins

The dates have been set for four key Gallagher Premiership games for Saints.
By Tom Vickers
Published 9th Jan 2024, 10:54 GMT
Phil Dowson's side will take a break from league action at the end of this month before returning to face Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on Friday, March 22 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Their next league match will come a week later as Saracens head to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday, March 29 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Round 15 sees Saints host local rivals Leicester Tigers, with that game to be played on Saturday, April 20 (kick-off 3.05pm).

And the next Premiership encounter will come at Twickenham as Saints take on Harlequins on Saturday, April 27 (kick-off 3.05pm).

All of those matches will be shown live on TNT Sports.

