Premiership Rugby announced this morning that the schedule for the new campaign will be revealed at 11am on Thursday, July 19.

The fixtures will be announced on premiershiprugby.com

Saints also know when their Champions Cup fate will become clear as EPCR will make the pool stage draw next Tuesday.

The draw will take place at approximately 12.25pm UK time and will be shown live on epcrugby.com