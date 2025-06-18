Date set for Saints to find out Investec Champions Cup opponents

Saints were in the Investec Champions Cup final last season (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints will find out who they will face in next season's Investec Champions Cup pool stages when the draw takes place on Tuesday, July 1.

The draw will be staged at the Premier Sports studios in Dublin and will be streamed live on epcrugby.com.

The event, which will be co-presented by Elma Smit and Vincent Pochulu, will start at 1.30 pm UK time.

Saints were runners-up in last season's competition, losing to Union Bordeaux-Bègles in the final at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff last month.

And ironically, the black, green and gold are now hoping for a favour from the French giants because if Bordeaux claim glory in the TOP 14 play-offs, Saints will be promoted to Tier 1 in the Champions Cup draw, theoretically meaning they would have a more favourable pool.

2025/26 Investec Champions Cup pool draw

The 24 Investec Champions Cup clubs which have qualified on merit from the TOP 14, Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship (URC) will once again compete in four pools of six – Pool 1, Pool 2, Pool 3 and Pool 4.

*2025/26 INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP QUALIFIERS

TOP 14: Stade Toulousain, Union Bordeaux Bègles, RC Toulon, Aviron Bayonnais, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Castres Olympique, Stade Rochelais , Section Paloise.

Gallagher Premiership: Bath Rugby, Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks, Bristol Bears, Gloucester Rugby, Saracens, Harlequins, Saints.

United Rugby Championship: Leinster Rugby, Vodacom Bulls, Hollywoodbets Sharks, Glasgow Warriors, DHL Stormers, Munster Rugby, Edinburgh Rugby, Scarlets.

*The four Tier 1 clubs will be confirmed in advance of the pool draw.

The key principles of the Investec Champions Cup draw are as follows…

Each pool of six will contain two clubs from each of the leagues.

Clubs from the same URC Shield cannot be in the same pool. Therefore, the Irish qualifiers – Leinster Rugby and Munster Rugby – will each be drawn or allocated into separate pools. The same principle applies for the Scottish qualifiers – Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby. Similarly, the Vodacom Bulls, the Hollywoodbets Sharks and the DHL Stormers from South Africa cannot be in the same pool.

There will be no matches between clubs from the same league, so in order to create the pool stage fixtures, each club will play four matches against four different clubs who are not from the same league, either home or away.

For the purposes of the draw, the clubs will be divided into two tiers, Tier 1 and Tier 2. The four clubs in Tier 1 will be: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (2025 Investec Champions Cup winners), Bath Rugby (2025 Gallagher Premiership winners), Leinster Rugby (2025 URC winners), and the TOP 14 winners. If Union Bordeaux-Bègles win the TOP 14 title, then the Investec Champions Cup final runners-up, Saints, will be included in Tier 1.

To start the process, the four Tier 1 clubs will be drawn with the first club out of the drum going into Pool 1, the second club out of the drum going into Pool 2, the third club out of the drum going into Pool 3 and the fourth club out of the drum going into Pool 4.

Adhering to the key principles, the remaining 20 clubs in Tier 2 will then be drawn or allocated into the pools. If a club cannot be drawn into a pool in accordance with the key principles, then the club will be allocated to the next available pool. The process will then restart at the pool into which the initial club could not be drawn.

2025/26 weekends

Round 1 – December 5/6/7, 2025

Round 2 – December 12/13/14, 2025

Round 3 – January 9/10/11, 2026

Round 4 – January 16/17/18, 2026

Round of 16 – April 3/4/5, 2026

Quarter-finals – April 10/11/12, 2026

Semi-finals – May 1/2/3, 2026

Investec Champions Cup final – San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao; Saturday, May 23