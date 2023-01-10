Date and kick-off time for Saints' Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final is confirmed

Phil Dowson's side will travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face last season’s runners-up on Friday, February 10 (kick-off: 7.45pm).

Should Saints progress to the final of the Premiership Rugby Cup, they will face either Sale Sharks or Exeter Chiefs away from home on the weekend of March 18.

The black, green and gold are heading into the knockout stages of the Premiership Rugby Cup for the first time since lifting the trophy back in 2018/19.

Saints go to the Gtech Community Stadium next month

Saints came up agonisingly short against Irish in the pool stages, surrendering a 19-0 half-time lead as a late penalty try saw the Exiles clinch a 28-26 win.

But following cup wins over Harlequins, Saracens and Newcastle Falcons, Saints will be heading to Brentford aiming to reverse that result next month.

Tickets for Saints' semi-final clash will be available directly from London Irish from Thursday, January 12. Visit www.eticketing.co.uk/londonirish to book your seat.

Premiership Rugby Cup Semi-Finals

London Irish vs Saints – Friday, February 10 (kick-off: 7.45pm), Gtech Community Stadium, live on BT Sport