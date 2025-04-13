Date and kick-off time confirmed for Saints' semi-final against Leinster

Saints will face Leinster at the Aviva Stadium (photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The date and kick-off time of Saints’ Investec Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster was confirmed by EPCR on Sunday night.

Phil Dowson’s men, who lost to Leinster at Croke Park in the final four last season, will travel to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, May 3 (kick-off 5.30pm).

Saints reached the semi-finals after cruising to a 51-16 quarter-final win against Castres Olympique at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday evening.

And they must now take on a Leinster team who have scored 114 points without conceding a single one in the Champions Cup knockout stages so far.

In the other semi-final, Union Bordeaux Bègles will face Toulouse, who claimed a last-gasp 21-18 win against Lewis Ludlam and David Ribbans’ Toulon team on Sunday afternoon.

The Champions Cup final will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, May 24.

Champions Cup semi-finals (pool stage rankings in brackets/all kick-offs local time)

Saturday, May 3

Leinster Rugby (2) v Saints (3) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (5.30pm)

RTE / Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Sunday, May 4

Union Bordeaux-Bègles (1) v Stade Toulousain (5) – Matmut ATLANTIQUE, Bordeaux (4pm)

France Télévisions / beIN SPORTS / Premier Sports / SuperSport/ FloRugby

2025 Investec Champions Cup final: Saturday, May 24: Principality Stadium, Cardiff (2.45pm)