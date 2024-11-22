Coventry v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's cup clash

Juarno Augustus is ready to return (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tom Lockett and Juarno Augustus will return from injury to start for Saints in their Premiership Rugby Cup game at Coventry on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Lockett has not been able to play this season due to a pectoral problem, while Augustus has overcome the shoulder issue he sustained in September.

Saints, who will be skippered by Chunya Munga, have named a strong side for the trip to the Butts Park Arena, with several players who were on international duty last weekend set to feature.

Rory Hutchinson lines up at inside centre after starting for Scotland against Portugal last Saturday, while Tom Pearson, Henry Pollock and Archie McParland are also in the side after playing for England A against Australia A.

Curtis Langdon scored in last Sunday’s game at the Twickenham Stoop and he’s among the replacements, along with Trevor Davison, who is back from England duty having not featured for the Red Rose this autumn.

Fraser Dingwall is on the injured list, along with Alex Mitchell who has been pictured in training this week as he continues to make progress in his recovery from a neck problem.

Emeka Atuanya, Sam Graham, Callum Hunter-Hill, Josh Kemeny, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame and Robbie Smith are also absent due to injury.

Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Elliot Millar Mills and Temo Mayanavanua are on international duty.

Former Saints flanker Aaron Hinkley starts for Coventry in a back row that also includes the experienced Matt Kvesic.

Coventry: 15. Charlie Robson; 14. Ryan Hutler, 13. Daf-Rhys Tiueti, 12. Tom Hitchcock, 11. David Opoku; 10. Tommy Mathews, 9. Josh Barton; 1. Vilikesa Nairau, 2. Jordon Poole, 3. Matt Johnson; 4. Obinna Nkwocha, 5. Senitiki Nayalo; 6. Tom Ball, 7. Aaron Hinkley, 8. Matt Kvesic.

Replacements: 16. Suva Ma’asi, 17. Jevaughn Warren, 18. Eliot Salt, 19. Rhys Anstey, 20. James Tyas, 21. Will Lane, 22. James Martin, 23. Chester Owen.

Saints: 15. George Hendy; 14. James Ramm, 13. Tom Litchfield, 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Tom Seabrook; 10. George Makepeace-Cubitt, 9. Archie McParland; 1. Tarek Haffar, 2. Craig Wright, 3. Luke Green; 4. Tom Lockett, 5. Chunya Munga (c); 6. Tom Pearson, 7. Henry Pollock, 8. Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16. Curtis Langdon, 17. Manny Iyogun, 18. Trevor Davison, 19. Gavin Thornbury, 20. Angus Scott-Young, 21. Tom James, 22. Charlie Savala, 23. Will Glister.