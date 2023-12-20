Consistency key as Graham continues to go from strength to strength at Saints

Sam Graham believes consistency has been key to his second-season improvement at Saints.

Sam Graham (picture: Ketan Shah)

The back row forward enjoyed a good first year at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, having arrived from Championship club Doncaster Knights back in the summer of 2022.

But he has taken his game to new levels this time round, becoming a key member of the first 15.

And Graham said: "The key to it has been game time.

"Obviously Juarno (Augustus) has been out - we saw him come back last weekend - and I've had quite a bit of time playing in one regular position (at No.8) whereas last year I felt like I bounced around quite a lot.

"It's just my understanding about how I can get myself into the game a bit better, particularly this year with Radders (Saints defence coach Lee Radford) coming in and I feel like defence is a strength of my game. It's something I've really brought to the pitch this year more than I did last year.

"I just feel like I've been given the space to grow and there's a lot of trust put in me which I really thrive on.

"Another year in any environment is helpful, but particularly here.

"I've been welcomed in very quickly. The group is so tight already and to be a part of it feels pretty special.

"The memories we're making on and off the pitch now put you in a really good place and make you want to stick around."

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Graham had signed a contract extension at Saints, keeping him at the club beyond next summer.

And he couldn't have been happier to have been able to agree a new deal.

"I'm absolutely buzzing with it,” said the 26-year-old.

“It's been a bit of a roller-coaster year and five months and I've loved every minute of it.

"I feel like I'm growing as a player and I'm just really excited to continue the journey here.

"I came into the game fairly late so I'm hoping my peak is still in the future and that I can keep getting better and better. I'm definitely in the right place to do that.

"This year I feel internally that I've got better, and I hope to continue doing that."

Graham has been hailed as an 'important leader' by Saints boss Phil Dowson.

And the former Doncaster skipper says steering the ship is something that comes naturally to him.

"It's naturally something I've done for a while,” Graham said.

"Whether I was in a position of leadership or not, I'd probably run my mouth more than I should.

"I enjoy that side of the game and I feel like it's something here that was kind of needed, particularly for me to add into my game, to be in those pressure moments and come out the other side of them as well."

Graham has very much led from the front this season, with his jackhammer hits and work at the breakdown so key to Saints' recent success.

He won a last-gasp breakdown penalty that earned a key win against Bath earlier in the season.

And Graham said: "It's finding the opportunities to do it and we've been a lot better at it as a team this year.

"It's something I've worked really hard on with Trammer (James Craig) and of course Radders as well.

"We're actually finding ourselves in positions to do it, we're getting boys banging and more often than not, it falls at your feet so as long as you're in the right position and you make a split decision quickly, we're getting the rewards for it.

"I hope it's something that keeps growing in our game and it will make us really hard to play against."

Saints have won four successive matches, beating Harlequins, Saracens, Glasgow Warriors and Toulon.

And Graham is loving being part of the current squad.

He said: “Honestly, there's a real buzz around the group. I know that gets said a lot but we're making memories on and off the pitch.

“Last year, we fell foul of these moments that felt really key, but this year we've seized the moment and we've won games in those pressure moments.

“That's so key to building belief in this team and I really hope that excitement keeps going throughout the rest of the season.

“I think we're in the right place to push on.”

Graham produced a gargantuan performance against Toulon last Friday as Saints scored late on to secure a thrilling Investec Champions Cup success.

“On Friday night, that was one of the most special moments I've had on the pitch. It was incredible,” Graham said.

“At the end, it was a big call to go to the corner at that stage because we could have taken points and had another crack, but we had the belief in our game that we could go after it and the crowd really brought us home. That moment was unbelievable.”

The big games keep coming for Saints as they travel to Gloucester for a festive fixture on Saturday before taking on Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs.

And Graham said: “It is relentless.

“We've had a lot of changes, which has actually put us in a good place because a lot of guys have stepped up and taken their moment really well.

“The big games keep coming.

“Gloucester away this week, then Sale - two big, physical tests and we want to end this year on a high. It's all eyes on that.”

Gloucester may have only won two league games so far this season, but they now have key men back from injury and they have claimed back-to-back wins in the European Challenge Cup.

“We know how dangerous they can be,” Graham said.

“We saw it last year when we played them at home, we were so good for 90 per cent of that game and then we took our foot off the gas for the last 10 minutes and they came back and scored three tries in the blink of an eye.