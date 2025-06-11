Coles rewarded for massive May as he tops Saints' supporter vote

Alex Coles (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Coles claimed a whopping 48 per cent of the vote as he was named Saints’ player of the month for May.

The England lock played a starring role in both the Investec Champions Cup semi-final win against Leinster and in the showpiece defeat to Union Bordeaux-Bègles.

Featuring across the second and back row for Saints, Coles made a total of 25 carries and 40 tackles across his games last month, while also scoring two tries for Saints in the Champions Cup final in Cardiff.

Coles took home the May player of the month prize as he finished ahead of fellow nominees Tommy Freeman, Curtis Langdon, Tom Litchfield and Ed Prowse in the supporter vote.