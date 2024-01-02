Alex Coles insists there is still much more to come from him after he signed a new contract at Saints.

The 24-year-old has been a towering presence so far this season, returning to the kind of form that helped him to break into the England team last autumn.

But Coles believes he can still get better and better, and he feels staying at Saints will help him to do that.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be staying on with Saints," Coles said.

Alex Coles (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"This is my boyhood club, they spotted me out of school, have brought me through the system here since I was 14 years old, and have invested so much time and effort into making me the player that I am.

“I love playing here; it’s a proper rugby town, a club full of tradition and history, and I feel like all the people around Northampton are so invested in us as a team – that was a big part of my decision.

“On the pitch, it feels like we have something special brewing and I wanted to make sure I am involved in that. There’s a big group of guys that I’ve grown up playing alongside, and now I really want to be part of a group that delivers success for Northampton by winning some trophies.

“Over the last couple of years, I definitely feel like my role within the team has grown. I started out as a listener and a helper, but now I have a more senior role in leading the lineout, and with 100 games under my belt I have the experience to be able to support the squad’s other leaders with a real maturity growing now amongst this group.

“Another big part of this decision is thinking about where I would be best placed to try to get back in the England side. To do that, you have to play well and improve.

"The coaching here is excellent, development is a core value at the club, and that really manifests itself when you see how much many of the players improve here as a result of the support we receive from all the staff.