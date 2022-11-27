Burrell 'blown away' by support from Saints fans

And he was delighted to show that he's still got it as he scored a second-half try for the Barbarians in their 45-39 defeat to Saints on Saturday.

Burrell started at centre for the BaaBaas and his 57th-minute score was greeted with a big cheer by a packed Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a special moment on a special day for the Japan-bound back, who was a key member of Saints' double-winning squad in 2014.

Luther Burrell scored for the Barbarians against Saints

And Burrell said: "It was absolutely amazing to play in this game, so much fun.

"It's ultimately what rugby is about for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We stuck to our plan to just go out there and have fun, and we all bought into it.

"The crowd was amazing - thank you so much to everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For Tom Wood (who was also playing his final game at the Gardens) - how good was that?

"Okay, we didn't get the win, but I think everybody won on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Northampton won, it's a historic moment and look at all the fans that turned out - it was practically sold out and what an occasion.

"I'm totally blown away by the support and it's always nice to score in a Barbarians jersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did finally score in the second half. I was actually just hanging out on the touchline and the conditioning staff for Northampton were saying 'Luther, stop being lazy, get off the wing'. I told them 'lads, I know what I'm doing out here' and a couple of minutes later I went down the wing and we scored.

"You can't teach an old dog new tricks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burrell has clearly loved every minute of his Barbarians experience.

He said: "We've all bought into the week, we've had fun along the way, we've done very little training and we said 'these are our last minutes in this jersey'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some lads may not play again, some lads are going to go on to other clubs.

"A handful of lads from these past few weeks have picked up clubs and how good is that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It doesn't get much better than that.

"As a Barbarian, to be able to share that with them, to support them, to put them on the stage and let them show their skills - I'm honestly so honoured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was almost written in the stars that I would come back here and do something special with this bunch of players against a very special club that is very fond in my heart."

So how did Burrell feel when he left the Gardens pitch for the final time?

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was pretty emotional again when I came off," he said. "I was like 'this has happened before, what are you doing to me?'.

"It was a fantastic occasion, I enjoyed every single minute of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In BaaBaas fashion, we played for the fans and for each other, and I hope everyone enjoyed the occasion for what it was - and long may it continue.

"I hope this happens again and we create something. I'm almost keen to start a petition for the Barbarians to be inducted into the Premiership - that would be nice!

Advertisement Hide Ad