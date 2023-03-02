Bristol Bears v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Friday's game at Ashton Gate

But an already lengthy injury list has got even longer with the addition of key man James Ramm, who has been ruled out of this week's crucial Gallagher Premiership clash.

Ramm's place at full-back is taken by George Hendy, with George Furbank still nursing a mid-foot sprain and Tommy Freeman having been away at England's training camp.

David Ribbans, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell are also unavailable due to international commitments.

Sam Matavesi

Ramm is on an injury list that includes Furbank, Juarno Augustus, Mike Haywood, Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, Emmanuel Iyogun, Tom James, Matt Proctor and Ollie Sleightholme.

Saints make seven changes in total to the team that beat Gloucester 41-34 last Saturday, with fresh props called for as Ethan Waller and Alfie Petch start.

Alex Waller is on the bench, along with Paul Hill, who returns after being rested last weekend.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto starts for the first time since being sent off against La Rochelle in January as he takes the place of Ribbans in the second row.

Fin Smith is back at fly-half, with James Grayson dropping to the bench.

Courtnall Skosan is handed a start on the wing as he comes in for Freeman.

Bristol are without England props Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler once again this weekend, but the Bears are able to welcome back Joe Batley from injury.

The lock returns to partner Chris Vui in the second row, replacing Joe Joyce who sustained an injury against Bath.

Boss Pat Lam names an otherwise unchanged starting 15 following the derby victory at The Rec.

Steven Luatua is back in the matchday squad following his return from New Zealand this week, taking his place on the bench as the only other change to the squad.

Bristol Bears: Piutau; Naulago, Radradra, Williams, Ibitoye; MacGinty, Randall (c); Y Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff; Vui, Batley; Jeffries, Harding, Bradbury.

Replacements: Byrne, Woolmore, Kloska, Luatua, Heenan, Uren, Bedlow, Lloyd.

Saints: Hendy; Skosan, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Collins; F Smith, Braley; E Waller, S Matavesi, Petch; Salakaia-Loto, Moon; Coles, Scott-Young, Graham.