Boyd provides full injury update ahead of Saints' trip to Bristol Bears

Matt Proctor is set to be available to face Bristol Bears on Friday night

Boyd welcomed back his international players this week, and all are available for the trip to Ashton Gate.

As for those who missed out due to injury against Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby Cup last week, Boyd gave the following news...

Tom Wood (broken foot): "He's still a couple of weeks away."

Ollie Sleightholme (hamstring): "He's got white hair at the moment, which is a little bit disturbing. He's there or thereabouts and he could be selected this week."

Matt Proctor (concussion): "He's there or thereabouts and he'll come into contention."

Taqele Naiyaravoro (knee): "We're not going to see big T for a while. It might even be months before we see him. He's got some surgery coming up."

Brandon Nansen (concussion): "He's recovered from a HIA protocol so he's availablle for selection."

Teimana Harrison (hamstrng): "Touch and go. Tei's got a hamstring strain so he's either this week or next week."

Reece Marshall: "He's ready to go."

Ahsee Tuala (knee): "Probably not this week but he's there or thereabouts."

On the return of his international players and the men who have been rested for both Premiership Rugby Cup matches in recent weeks, Boyd said: "We've got 10 come back from international duty and then we've got a crop of players we gave regeneration to, players like Paul Hill, Ehren Painter, Dave Ribbans, Juarno Augustus, Fraser Dingwall.

"They have been doing little bits of regeneration and freshening up, which allowed our youngsters to play in the PRC games.