Boyd hails hat-trick hero Skosan after Saints see off Warriors

Courtnall Skosan scored a hat-trick on his Saints debut

Skosan notched a treble as his side racked up an eye-watering 10 tries in a 66-10 success against Worcester Warriors at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

It was a dream occasion for Skosan, who joined Saints from Sigma Lions this summer.

And Boyd said: "Not bad - three from his first outing!

"The thing I've always liked about Courtnall is that he's a glue player.

"He's a good finisher but he's good in the air, going backwards he's a good defender so he's not your blingy player, he's a solid, good, decent rugby player, and I've always liked him."

Saints secured their fourth win in five Gallagher Premiership games this season, running riot as they racked up score after score.

But they did take some knocks that will be of concern ahead of the clash with Leicester Tigers next weekend, with Ollie Sleightholme and Piers Francis both forced off.

"There was about 80 per cent of the game that I thought was pretty decent and 20 per cent that was horrible," Boyd said.

"We just need to get rid of those little hiccups like the five minutes before half-time, but for most of the game I thought we were pretty good for our money today.

"It was a bit of a costly win because we got a few dings and had to play some guys out of position but it was nice to be able to take some of our more senior and established players off and get some of our youngsters on.