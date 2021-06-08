Boyd delivers injury update ahead of Saints' season finale at Bath

Dan Biggar

Ollie Sleightholme should also be in contention, while Teimana Harrison and George Furbank could yet overcome calf injuries to be involved.

Biggar came off with a mild pectoral problem in the second half of Sunday's 29-26 defeat to Exeter Chiefs at Franklin's Gardens, while Sleightholme was withdrawn due to concussion.

But Boyd said: "Injury wise Dan is fine. He'll be available for whatever we decide is appropriate for him.

"Ollie will probably be available for selection again as well."

Influential No.8 Harrison missed last weekend's game and the win against Wasps due to the calf problem.

And Boyd said: "That calf has probably turned into a cow. He might be available for the weekend - we'll wait and see."

Full-back Furbank has also missed the past two matches.

And Boyd said: "His calf is a little problematic and I'm not sure whether he'll win the race or not, but he's there or thereabouts."

Saints are now guaranteed to finish fifth in the Gallagher Premiership no matter what happens at Bath this weekend.

So could this be the time to give some minutes to members of the squad who have been short of them of late?

"Everybody who is fit will be available for selection - and if we're looking to find anything out about some guys we might tweak it a little bit," Boyd said.