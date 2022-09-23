Boss Borthwick prepares Tigers for 'big challenge' at Saints
Leicester Tigers boss Steve Borthwick is expecting 'a big challenge' when his side face Saints at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).
Tigers travel to Northampton boasting the tag of Gallagher Premiership champions as they beat Saints on the way to claiming glory at Twickenham last season.
The two sides will renew their long-standing rivalry this weekend.
And Borthwick said: "They are a very good team, who are playing very good rugby and we must prepare as well as we can ahead of this weekend's game.
"They certainly talk a lot about how they want to play and the type of rugby they want to play.
"You look at their side and they have world-class, experienced players in the group and have recruited well in the summer now in the mix.
"It is going to be a big challenge for us."
This weekend will be the 250th meeting between Saints and Tigers.
And Borthwick said: "I didn’t know that milestone was upon us, to be honest.
"From my point of view it is an important game for the supporters and the two clubs have passionate fans who enjoy the rivalry very much.
"It is brilliant that rugby has a derby and rivalry like this and long may that continue as, for the supporters, it is great."