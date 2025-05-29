Bordeaux prop Poirot hit with ban for throat grab on Saints star Pollock

Jefferson Poirot confronted Henry Pollock at the final whistle (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Union Bordeaux-Bègles prop Jefferson Poirot has been suspended for two weeks after admitting committing an act of foul play at the final whistle of last Saturday's Investec Champions Cup final.

Poirot was cited for allegedly grasping the throat of Henry Pollock 'in a way that was dangerous and had the potential to cause serious harm' after Saints lost 28-20 to Bordeaux at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

A disciplinary hearing was scheduled for Thursday, and EPCR released their decision this afternoon.

The statement read: "The Union Bordeaux-Bègles prop, Jefferson Poirot has been suspended for two weeks following the decision of an independent Disciplinary Committee arising from the Investec Champions Cup final match between Northampton Saints and Union Bordeaux-Bègles at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, 24 May.

"Poirot was cited by the match Citing Commissioner, Tim Lowry (Ireland) for committing an act contrary to good sportsmanship towards the Northampton Saints Number 8, Henry Pollock, shortly after the final whistle in contravention of Law 9.27; in that he is alleged to have grasped the throat of Henry Pollock in a way that was dangerous and had the potential to cause serious harm.

"Law 9.27 A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.

"Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.27 carries the following sanction entry points for offending of this nature: Low-end – 4 week/matches; Mid-range – 8 weeks/matches; Top-end 12-52 weeks/matches.

"An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Simon Thomas (Wales, Chair), Marcello D’Orey (Portugal) and Val Toma (Romania) heard the case by video conference on Thursday 29 May.

"Poirot accepted that he had committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card. The independent Disciplinary Committee upheld the complaint, and it determined that the offending was at the low-end of World Rugby’s sanctions and four weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

"Taking into account the player's guilty plea, his good disciplinary record and his full co-operation with the disciplinary process, the Committee decided to reduce the sanction by the maximum of 50% before imposing a two-week suspension.

"Poirot will be free to play again on Monday, 9 June.

"Both the player and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision."

In his post-match interview last weekend, Saints boss Phil Dowson said he was expecting action to be taken after Pollock was targeted following the final whistle at the Principality Stadium.

Dowson said: "There was a fracas at the end, there was foul play involved. I have been assured that the touch judge has seen it and will deal with it appropriately.

“Henry Pollock was particularly upset by it because I think it was uncalled for and out of order. He reacted, and the officials have told me that they will deal with it.”

Saints fly-half Fin Smith said: “They were after him (Pollock). I don’t think they liked him. He will be alright.

“I remember they (Bordeaux players) all sort of charged at him and were trying to get hold of him.

“I am surprised if you have just won a European Cup, the first thing you want to do is start a fight with a 20-year-old. I felt that was interesting.”

Pollock was seen signalling that he had been grabbed around the throat, seemingly by Poirot, and touch judge Andrea Piardi was later talking to the Saints back row forward while he was sat reflecting on the turf after his team's defeat.

Saints were magnanimous in their defeat, with Dowson saying in his post-match interview: "First of all, credit to Bordeaux - it was a fantastic performance and we saw their quality across the pitch today so I hope they enjoy their celebrations."

But Bordeaux were not as classy during that after-party as two of their players, Tevita Tatafu and Matthieu Jalibert, and even head coach Yannick Bru, were pictured mocking Pollock's 'pulse check' try celebration, made famous after he scored against Leinster in the semi-final.

Tatafu has even been pictured holding up a card that read 'Pollock calma calma' while holding his own throat, seemingly referencing the incident involving Poirot.

Fly-half Jalibert explained in his post-match interview why he and his team-mates had taken issue with Pollock.

"I told him that he didn't know our club," Jalibert said. "They said some things in the press which we didn't really appreciate.

"They said that we were a club of mercenaries who are here for the money. I just told him that he doesn't know our history, where we came from and that he must respect all clubs.

"I know it is their way of preparing for matches, but they must have respect too."

However, there has been no evidence to support Jalibert’s claims that Pollock said anything disrespectful about Bordeaux.

And at Tuesday afternoon’s Saints media session, Dowson said: "If someone can find that quote, I'll be really interested because it's certainly not something we've come across.

"From my point of view, I can only talk about what I said, but I would back the playing group to the hilt in terms of their manner.

"We've been very complimentary about Bordeaux – about their class and quality as a playing group but also as a club.

"I haven't seen any evidence and neither has the media team here that we've used that language, or even alluded to that, or even inferred that in the subtext so I don't think that's necessarily fair.

"Now, what they're driving as a narrative behind the scenes is different and is entirely their prerogative, but I don't think anyone from this group has suggested they're a group of mercenaries.

"Coaches pull on lots of levers - there's lots of times I've twisted different things.

"But I think that 1. Our group are principled enough not to describe anyone like that, and 2. They're not stupid enough to do it and motivate a group like that in a final. I just don't think we're that dumb.

"We're media savvy and well managed in that space, so I don't think that's happened.

"Coaches and management will pull loads of levers in order to get a response, and maybe that's what's happened."

On how 20-year-old back row forward Pollock has dealt with the attention the Bordeaux players have put on him, Dowson said: "It's an experience he'll learn from and I think he's bright enough and mature enough to deal with it.

"It speaks volumes about his performance levels throughout the season that he's garnered so much attention both with the media and with their team.

"It's a learning experience for him and he's getting a feel for what that looks like in future.

"The way he plays and the way he is as a person, it won't be the last time somebody responds to him, and that's actually really powerful for the game because lots of kids running around, wanting his shirt and dressing like Henry Pollock is very positive.

"There's lots of people on opposition sides who don't like him, that's going to happen.

"We normalise it, it happens and we get on with it."