Birthday boy Mitchell does the double at Saints awards do

Alex Mitchell

Mitchell was crowned Carlsberg Players’ Player and Travis Perkins Supporters’ Player of the Season on the day he turned 25.

The England scrum-half joined a distinguished list of players to have won both awards during the same season at the club – including the likes of David Ribbans, Cobus Reinach, Rob Horne, Louis Picamoles, Teimana Harrison and Samu Manoa.

Mitchell has been a standout performer in black, green and gold this term, making more starts (26) than any other Saints player and leading the Gallagher Premiership in try involvements this season with 10 league scores and 13 assists so far.

His livewire performances in a season where he was also named Premiership player of the month (for November) and Saints player of the month (for April) earned him the plaudits of his team-mates and the club’s loyal supporters alike – with just under 1,000 people casting their vote.

It was also a night to remember for Alex Coles, with the 22-year-old forward capping an outstanding year by scooping the Robinson Manufacturing Breakthrough Player of the Season prize.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old full-back Tommy Freeman claimed the Ewing Associates Young Player of the Season award – following up his Breakthrough Player of the Season success in 2020/21.

MPA Try of the Season went to Tom Collins for his effort against Gloucester Rugby in Round 19 of the Gallagher Premiership, with James Grayson’s monster penalty in the dying moments of the Round 24 home clash against Harlequins voted GRS Moment of the Season to round off the prizes.

Several players also reached significant milestones during the 2021/22 season for making 50, 100 and 250 appearances for Saints, and were awarded their club caps as part of the ceremony, which was hosted by David Flatman, on Wednesday evening.

Northampton Saints 2021/22 end-of-season awards winners

Carlsberg Players’ Player of the Season: Alex Mitchell

Travis Perkins Supporters’ Player of the Season: Alex Mitchell

Robinson Manufacturing Breakthrough Player of the Season: Alex Coles

Ewing Associates Young Player of the Season: Tommy Freeman

MPA Try of the Season: Tom Collins (vs Gloucester Rugby, Gallagher Premiership R19)

GRS Moment of the Season: James Grayson (penalty vs Harlequins, Gallagher Premiership R24)

50 appearances caps: Dan Biggar, Alex Coles, Matt Proctor, Sam Matavesi

100 appearances caps: Rory Hutchinson, David Ribbans

250 appearances glassware: Courtney Lawes, Mikey Haywood