Biggar will be available for Saints' trip to Saracens

Biggar was handed a three-week ban after being sent off for a high tackle in the European Challenge Cup defeat at Gloucester on April 16.
But it was made clear that his suspension would be reduced by a week should he complete the course.
It has now been confirmed that Biggar has successfully done that, meaning he can now return to action for the final two games of the Gallagher Premiership regular season.
Saints are currently fourth in the standings, one point clear of Gloucester.
Chris Boyd's side go to Saracens next weekend before finishing their regular-season campaign at home to Newcastle Falcons on June 4.