Biggar to leave Saints next summer
Dan Biggar will leave Saints when his contract expires next summer.
The fly-half made the move to Northampton from Ospreys back in 2018, and he has since started all 68 of his appearances for the black, green and gold, racking up 605 points.
Biggar is one of Saints' two marquee players, but with the club only able to employ one next season, the 32-year-old will be moving on.
His next destination has yet to be announced.
Biggar's immediate focus will be on finishing his time at Saints on a high, having been unable to claim a major trophy with the club so far.
He has been part of two top-four finishes at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens while enjoying success on the international stage.
Biggar brought up his 100th Wales cap during the 2022 Six Nations, having been named his country’s captain for the first time early in the new year.
He helped steer Wales to a Grand Slam win in 2019 and another Six Nations title in 2021 – a year in which he then also starred for the British & Irish Lions, starting all three Tests against South Africa on what was his second tour with the squad.