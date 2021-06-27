Biggar shines in Lions win but Saints trio see England-Scotland game cancelled

Dan Biggar

Biggar was at fly-half for the Lions and he kicked four conversions during an all-action display.

Courtney Lawes also played his part, coming off the bench after just seven minutes as Lions skipper Alun Wyn Jones suffered a dislocated shoulder that will rule him out of the tour of South Africa.

Josh Adams, Duhan van der Merwe and Robbie Henshaw scored during the opening 23 minutes for the Lions, who later added another try through Tadhg Beirne.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for Saints trio Nick Auterac, Lewis Ludlam and George Furbank as England A's game against Scotland A was cancelled.

The match was due to be played at Welford Road this afternoon but it will not go ahead due to Covid-19 cases in the Scotland camp.

Auterac was due to start at loosehead for Scotland, while Ludlam and Furbank were set to be on the England bench.

Saints and Scotland centre Rory Hutchinson has been forced to isolate due to the Covid outbreak.

An RFU statement read: "England A v Scotland A has been called off due to further Covid-19 positive tests in the Scotland squad.

"The match, which was due to be played today at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester, will not be rearranged.

"Ticket holders will receive an automated refund in the coming days.

"England will now turn their attention to their next two fixtures – Test matches against USA (Sunday, July 4, 2pm KO) and Canada (Saturday, July 10, 3pm KO), both at Twickenham Stadium.

"The squad will train at Mattioli Woods Welford Road this morning, before regrouping at Pennyhill Park on Monday, June 28.

"Eddie Jones will name an updated squad for the Test matches on Monday."

England boss Jones said: "We are of course very disappointed not to be playing this match and particularly playing in front of a great crowd in Leicester.