Biggar hits Wales century while two Saints stars travel to France with England

Dan Biggar

Biggar starts at fly-half as Wales take on Italy at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm).

Speaking about centurion Biggar, and lock Alun Wyn Jones, who brings up 150 Wales caps this weekend, Wales boss Wayne Pivac said: “Dan and Al are huge players for Wales and have been for many years now.

“We’ve said with other players reaching 100 appearances what an achievement that is and for Dan I know he’s been looking forward to this moment for a long time.

"For him to achieve it with Al, who is also getting the milestone of 150 caps – which no other player has ever done – I think it’s fitting for those two to share the day.

"They’ve played a lot of rugby together and have a healthy respect for each other.

"They’ve given so much for the game in Wales.”

Elsewhere, two Saints players are in England's 28-man squad that travelled to Paris on Tuesday ahead of the clash with France on Saturday (kick-off 8pm GMT).