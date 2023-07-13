Biggar and Ribbans set for Gardens return as Saints' European schedule is confirmed

Biggar and Ribbans, who are both now Toulon players, will travel to face Saints in the second pool game of the campaign, on Friday, December 15 (kick-off 8pm).

That encounter comes a week after Phil Dowson's side open with a trip to Glasgow Warriors, on Friday, December 8 (kick-off 8pm).

Saints will also play two Champions Cup matches in January, starting with a home clash with Aviron Bayonnais, again on a Friday night (January 12, kick-off 8pm).

David Ribbans will be back at the Gardens in December (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

And the black, green and gold then conclude their pool stage campaign with a trip to Munster, on Saturday, January 20 (kick-off 5.30pm).

Saints will not face the other team in Pool 3, Exeter Chiefs, as you do not play against a side from your own league.

The Champions Cup will be played over eight weekends, with the four pool stage matches followed by four knockout rounds, culminating in the London 2024 finals, which will be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next May.

If you have purchased or renewed your season ticket for the 2023/24 campaign, all of Saints’ home clashes in the pool stage of the Champions Cup are included in your package.

Individual match tickets will go on sale approximately six weeks in advance of the game.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the 2023/24 Premiership Rugby Cup will be announced tomorrow (July 14) with the Gallagher Premiership schedule confirmed on Tuesday (July 18).

Saints’ Champions Cup pool rounds

Round 1: Glasgow Warriors vs Saints – Friday, December 8 (kick-off: 8pm GMT) – Scotstoun Stadium

Round 2: Saints vs RC Toulon – Friday, December 15 (kick-off: 8pm GMT) – cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens

Round 3: Saints vs Aviron Bayonnais – Friday, January 12 (kick-off: 8pm GMT) – cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens