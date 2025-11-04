'Big contribution' - Dowson praises Scott-Young as flanker exits Saints

Angus Scott-Young's final Saints appearance came at Gloucester last month (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints boss Phil Dowson says Angus Scott-Young will ‘always be part of the Saints family’ after it was announced the Australian flanker will be released from his contract with immediate effect.

Scott-Young was keen to move back to Australia after spending more than three years in Northampton.

And Saints did not want to stand in the way of the 28-year-old, who made 77 appearances for the black, green and gold.

Dowson said: “Angus has been an outstanding servant to Northampton Saints, and has made a big contribution to the squad during his time here.

“From the moment he arrived, his attitude has been exemplary – always putting the team first, working tirelessly to improve, and setting high standards for those around him.

“His consistency and reliability have been factors in our success over the past few seasons, and beyond his performances on the pitch, Angus has embraced life at Saints and in Northampton – engaging with our community and showing real character in everything he does.

“While we’re sad to see him go, we understand his desire to return home at this stage of his career, and we did not want to stand in his way.

“Angus leaves with our best wishes for the future, and he will always be part of the Saints family.”