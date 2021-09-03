Bedford Blues v Saints: Team news and how to watch the pre-season game at Goldington Road

Juarno Augustus

The powerhouse South African forward, who arrived from Super Rugby side the Stormers this summer, will start at No.8 against the Championship outfit.

Lewis Ludlam will skipper Saints on the day that it was announced that he will be the club's solo captain this season.

Tom Wood starts in the second row, alongside Alex Moon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Furbank gets the nod at fly-half, while youngsters Tom Litchfield and Dani Long-Martinez will be part of the backline.

There is good news among the replacements as Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi is primed to make his first appearance for almost a year.

The loosehead prop suffered an Achilles injury in a Gallagher Premiership defeat at Bristol Bears last September and has not played since.

But Hobbs-Awoyemi is now fit again and he is set to get some valuable minutes against the Championship outfit.

Saints will take a total of 29 players to Goldington Road, with Augustus the only summer signing involved.

Karl Wilkins, Brandon Nansen, Chris Cook, Frank Lomani and Courtnall Skosan will have to wait to make their first appearances in a Saints shirt.

This evening's game will be co-streamed by the two clubs, live from Goldington Road.

Alongside Alpha Live, Saints will be streaming the match on the club’s Facebook and YouTube channels for any supporters unable to attend, with BT Sport’s Sam Roberts commentating on the game.

Tickets are still available for the fixture – the first showdown between Saints and Blues since the strategic partnership between the clubs was agreed – starting from £18 (adult) and £2 (under-18).

Saints team to face Bedford Blues: Tom Collins; Dani Long-Martinez, Tom Litchfield, Rory Hutchinson, Taqele Naiyaravoro; George Furbank, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller, James Fish, Ehren Painter; Alex Moon, Tom Wood; Lewis Ludlam (c), Ollie Newman, Juarno Augustus.