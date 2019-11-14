Bath wing Brew banned after being sent off in Saints clash

Bath wing Aled Brew has been hit with a three-week ban after being sent off against Saints last Saturday.

Brew was dismissed by referee Ian Tempest in the 48th minute of the match.

He was punished for a forearm smash on Saints full-back George Furbank, but the red card only served to fire Bath up as they secured a 22-13 Gallagher Premiership success.

However, Brew will not be free to play again until December 3, having attended a disciplinary hearing in Bristol on Wednesday evening.

Independent panel chair Dan White said: "The panel did not accept that this was a reckless action by the player.

"It was a deliberate action that was completely avoidable; albeit committed in the heat of the moment.

"No injury was caused to the opposition player who passed the HIA and returned to the field.

"Balancing all factors, the panel considered that this was a mid-range starting point of six weeks.

"The player had accepted the charge at the earliest possible opportunity, showed remorse on and off-field and was candid before the panel in respect of his intentions.

"He has a clean disciplinary record over a lengthy career at a high level and on that basis he was awarded the full mitigation of 50 per cent."