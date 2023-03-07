The good news for the Gallagher Premiership's current bottom side is that Ted Hill and Gabriel Hamer-Webb are back in full training and available for selection.

However, Bath have been hit with some fresh injury blows.

Alfie Barbeary suffered a knee injury during the 48-27 defeat at Leicester Tigers last Saturday, while Will Stuart, Jaco Coetzee, Sam Underhill and Piers Francis have concussion and are currently going through return-to-play protocols.

Piers Francis

Powerhouse wing Joe Cokanasiga is set to return in four weeks following the knee and ankle injuries he sustained against Bristol Bears last month.

And Quinn Roux will miss the rest of the season following the knee problem he picked up in the game against the Bears.

