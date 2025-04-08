Aviva Stadium or Stadium MK to host Saints if they reach European semis

Saints beat Perpignan in a Heineken Cup semi-final at Stadiium MK in 2011 (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints will be playing at the Aviva Stadium or Stadium MK if they manage to reach the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EPCR, the organiser of the Investec Champions Cup, has now confirmed the four potential venues to host this season’s semi-finals.

And it means Saints will know where they will be playing if they can win at home to Castres Olympique on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Saints progress and Glasgow Warriors claim an unlikely victory away to Leinster on Friday night, the black, green and gold would take on Glasgow at Stadium MK.

But if Leinster and Saints make it through, Saints would have to face Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Champions Cup semi-finals will take place on the weekend of May 2/3/4, with the final scheduled for Saturday, May 24 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The semi-final fixtures will be announced as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Possible Investec Champions Cup semi-final matches and venues – May 2/3/4

(pool stage rankings in brackets)

Union Bordeaux-Bègles (1) v RC Toulon (4) or Stade Toulousain (5) – Matmut ATLANTIQUE, Bordeaux (capacity: 42,100)

Leinster Rugby (2) v Saints (3) or Castres Olympique (6) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (capacity: 51,700)

Saints (3) v Glasgow Warriors (7) – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (capacity: 30,500)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RC Toulon (4) v Munster Rugby (9) – Matmut Stadium de Gerland, Lyon (capacity: 35,000)

Stade Toulousain (5) v Munster Rugby (9) – Matmut ATLANTIQUE, Bordeaux (capacity: 42,100)

Castres Olympique (6) v Glasgow Warriors (7) – Matmut ATLANTIQUE, Bordeaux (capacity: 42,100)