Augustus keen to keep improving as he looks forward to Saints' exciting run-in

But the No.8 was happy to come through unscathed and he can’t wait to get back to competitive action in the coming weeks.

Saints had not played since January 27 before taking on DHL Stormers in an exhibition match at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens last Saturday.

The black, green and gold suffered a 45-29 defeat in an entertaining encounter.

Juarno Augustus in action against his former club (picture: Adam Gumbs)

But Augustus certainly stood out, starting the game before coming off during the second half.

"It was a bit tough on the lungs, the guys had to get rid of the rust that we had for not playing for a while,” Augustus said.

“I am quite happy that I came through the game first of all and I am excited for what is ahead.

"I think I did okay, there's some elements of my game I need to work on.”

Saints play the second of two warm-up matches when they host Sale Sharks on Friday night.

Phil Dowson’s men will then head to Bristol Bears when the Gallagher Premiership returns a week later.

And Augustus said: "We still have a few boys away with England and Scotland, so there’s more boys to come back and there’s improvements to be made and hopefully we will see them in the next game.

"We are definitely looking forward to going into the rest of the season on a high after how we ended the first block.

“We played well last Saturday considering it was our first game back after six weeks.”

South African star Augustus made his name at the Cape Town-based Stormers before moving to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens two-and-a-half seasons ago.

And he enjoyed the chance to renew acquaintances with his former club.

"I actually went to their hotel," Augustus said. "They gave me a bit of stick, they asked me what our plans were and what we were doing, and if I am playing because we announced our team two days after their team.