Augustus: I was so nervous before my Saints debut

Juarno Augustus delivered a big performance off the bench against Gloucester

And the South African No.8 was quick to thank everyone at the Gardens for the welcome they have given him, on and off the pitch.

Augustus entered the field of play on the 50-minute mark, replacing Teimana Harrison.

And the summer signing went on to produce a quite superb cameo, making some big carries and winning a key turnover to help Saints secure a 34-20 opening-day win against Gloucester.

And Augustus couldn't hide his delight at how his competitive Saints debut went, especially as it was such an overwhelming experience.

"First of all, I just want to say thanks to the coaches and the Saints family for welcoming me here," said the 23-year-old.

"It's a great honour and privilege to play in front of the Saints fans.

"I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent and be able to show the fans what the Saints can do.

"When I was busy warming up, I was so nervous.

"When they called my name, I was a bit starstruck.

"On my way running on, I was telling myself 'it's just a game, and you can do good if you want to'.

"I just want to thank everyone for the opportunity again and it's nice playing here, helping my team-mates."

Augustus arrived at Saints from Super Rugby side the Stormers during the summer.

And he admits playing at the Gardens was very different to anything he'd ever experienced back home.

"For me, playing here, it's so much different because back home the stadiums are bigger so they don't get filled up as much," he explained.

"But here, running out for warm-up and playing in front of so many fans, it's amazing.

"It's good seeing it and hopefully every home game we get that support from the Saints family.

"It would be amazing for them to help us through the competition."

Augustus was hoping his family in South Africa could watch him make his Saints bow.

And he is now looking forward to many more appearances in the black, green and gold.

"My family were asking me all week if there was a YouTube link where they could watch the game," Augustus said.

"Hopefully they could watch the game.

"They said they would do everything they could to watch my debut.