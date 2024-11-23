Areas to improve but Dowson's happy with Saints' show of character at Coventry

Manny Iyogun showed his strength to score (photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says there are things for Saints to work on before they return to Gallagher Premiership action next weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the director of rugby was pleased with the character of his team as they gritted their teeth to beat Coventry 19-10 at a sold-out Butts Park Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Saints were up against a team who are currently top of the Championship and who had won both of their opening two Premiership Rugby Cup pool stage matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Coventry certainly pushed Dowson's side all the way before tries from Manny Iyogun and Curtis Langdon got the job done for the black, green and gold in driving wind and rain.

"Those were tough conditions against a really good team who are top of the Championship," Dowson said.

"They have a number of classy players who can cause any team problems, so it was a really good challenge for us with the return of the Premiership on the horizon next week.

"It was a hard game, but we showed some character of our own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We watched Coventry play against Bedford earlier this year, and they played really well. They’re unbeaten in the Championship with a really shrewd group of coaches as well, so we knew what sort of challenge it would be.

"It was a tight match for the most part, and we need a second tier that is really flourishing to help the game grow.

"Performance-wise, there were definitely areas to address and improve this week. The breakdown was one of those – we turned over a lot of ball there. And there’s some bits to look at in terms of our game management, both with the wind and without it.

"We’re still coming to terms with the new laws around competitive kicking as well, so a few things in there that weren’t up to scratch and we’ll review those properly to make sure we’re better next week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Lockett and Juarno Augustus started for Saints after returning from lengthy injuries.

And Dowson said: "I was pleased with the input of all the guys coming back into the team after a few injuries: Tom Lockett, Juarno Augustus, Tom James, James Ramm.

"Tommy (Lockett) has been out for a long period, Juarno as well, so it’s invaluable getting those guys some time on the pitch under pressure, getting hit and putting shots in themselves."

Saints are now sitting four points clear of Coventry at the top of Pool B as the Premiership Rugby Cup now takes a break until February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall of course I’m pleased with where we are after three matches of the cup competition, and it underlines the value of this tournament big time – particularly with the way our model works," Dowson said.

"We had a number of guys playing at Bedford against Bath today as well, and this competition allows us to give a lot of guys the opportunity to play more games, which is the only way you get really good.

"A lot of the guys who haven’t really had much of an opportunity the first six rounds of the Premiership have really stood up, and that is only a positive thing for them to push for selection over the next few weeks and drive the competition in the squad."

Saints will now turn their attentions to the return of the Premiership as Gloucester come to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens next Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gloucester have been one of the best attacking sides in the league this year, without a shadow of a doubt," Dowson said. "They’ve created more line breaks than any other side, and taken some scalps away from home already, so they’ll be a real handful next weekend.

"So it’s a different kettle of fish to last year, and it’ll be a huge challenge for us back at home.

"We’ll make sure we recover well from this game, and prepare ourselves as thoroughly as possible for that."