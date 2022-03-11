Api wife, Api life for Saints lock Ratuniyarawa

Because the popular Fijian lock revealed this week that his wife often talks through where things went wrong when he returns to his abode.

Ratuniyarawa says his other half, Asena, is both his biggest critic and his biggest fan, driving him to be better day by day, week by week.

"When you know you were dominant in a game and you lose it in the end, it's really frustrating," Ratuniyarawa said.

Api Ratuniyarawa

"I go home and my wife is also my coach at home. She comes and watches the game and tells me I dropped the ball here and there, and it helps my game.

"My wife is my biggest critic and my biggest coach because she knows how I react to things and what I need to do to be better.

"I give credit to her for that.

"The criticism I get from my family is positive for me.

"They know how I feel when I come home after a tough loss like the one last week.

"It's good to have a family that can lift your spirits and is positive, reminding me to keep going for the next week.

"To have that is something that has really helped me these past few weeks.

"We just need to continue doing what we're doing and be better at it, managing those critical moments.

"With the coaches we have at the club, we review the game and we're honest as we try to get better as a team.

"There are a lot of young guys coming through and we need to be positive.

"We try to learn our lessons from every game and we try to get better."

Saints have now lost four successive matches ahead of Sunday's clash with Wasps at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And Ratuniyarawa said: "It's been a frustrating few weeks in terms of results.

"The effort and the intent we're bringing to the game, you can't fault that.

"We've played big teams in these past few weeks and we could have won those matches.

"As forwards, we tried to match the physicality and we were dominant in most of our set piece and contact area.

"It's just little things that are costing us the game, those critical moments.

"We need to put teams away in the last 10 or 15 minutes.

"We've lost some concentration and, playing in this league, small margins count.

"As soon as you make any mistake, teams take advantage of that and convert it into points.

"We felt we were in control of the second half of those matches but one mistake allowed teams to get points.

"We need to get better at managing the last quarter of the game and try to finish it off to stop teams getting back into the game.

"This week is another big game for us with Wasps coming here.