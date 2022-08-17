Another first for Alex as he wins Saints' annual Blakiston Challenge again
Alex Coles has become the first player to win Saints' annual pre-season test of endurance twice, backing up his 2021 success with another on Wednesday afternoon.
Last year, Coles became the first forward to win the Blakiston Challenge; a gruelling event that incorporates both running and carrying weighted sandbags in shuttles.
The Challenge loosely mirrors the heroics of former Saint Sir Arthur 'Freddie' Blakiston, who was awarded the Military Cross in 1918 for risking his own life under heavy fire to save numerous others by carrying them on his own back.
Coles became the fourth Saint to claim the title in the club's annual pre-season competition when he won last year.
He followed in the footsteps of former winners Dan Biggar (2018), Reuben Bird-Tulloch (2019) and Piers Francis (2020) in blowing the commemorative horn.
And now the 22-year-old lock has done it again, emerging victorious in the extremely testing event, which takes place at Castle Ashby in Blakiston's memory.
After winning last year's Challenge, Coles had said: "I was really chuffed with that.
"Several things went in my favour. None of the previous winners were there, so I had a good opportunity to win it.
"I came back in reasonable shape after the off-season because I couldn't go on holiday so it all worked out just right.
"I am the first forward to win it but it's only been going for four years so it's not that long-standing a record to break."