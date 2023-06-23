The 41-year-old joined the coaching set-up at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in January 2020 and has helped to guide the black, green and gold to two Gallagher Premiership semi-finals in three seasons.

However, the defensive record left much to be desired last season, with Saints conceding an eye-watering 86 tries in 20 regular-season matches. Only bottom side Newcastle Falcons, who shipped 91, let in more.

Saints also conceded the second most points (611), with the Falcons just five points worse off.

Ian Vass has left Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It has been clear that the defensive side of the game has needed to improve for some time.

And now Saints have made the move to shake things up ahead of next season, meaning Vass will depart.

A former scrum-half, Vass made 57 appearances for Saints during two spells at the club, while also representing Stade Français, Harlequins and Bedford Blues during his playing career.

He transitioned into professional coaching as an Academy coach at Saracens in 2013, before being appointed England Under-20 head coach in 2017 and then moving to Montpellier Hérault for two years as the Top 14 side’s defence and skills coach.

“I want to thank Vassy for his contribution to Northampton Saints during his three seasons coaching the club,” said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

“Ian is a superb professional, his attitude has always been top class, and his role in the group reaching the Premiership play-offs over the last two seasons should not be underestimated.

“Ian’s departure provides us with an opportunity to refresh the coaching group for the 2023/24 season, and he leaves with our very best wishes for the future.”

Vass said: “I’ve created some great memories coaching the club, and I want to thank all the staff and players for their support and friendship during my time here in Northampton.