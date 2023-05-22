'An incredibly easy decision' - Augustus delighted to be staying at Saints

The powerhouse forward has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will delight supporters of the black, green and gold.

Augustus has established himself as one of the Gallagher Premiership's best No.8s since switching to Saints from the Stormers in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the 25-year-old has decided that his future remains in Northampton.

Juarno Augustus

“For me it was an incredibly easy decision to stay at Saints,” Augustus said.

“From my very first day at the club, I have felt welcome and I love the group of boys we have here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also really enjoying my rugby in Northampton. I’m involved with the team almost every week, and we play with a style which really suits my game too. I know that my game has improved so much since I’ve come over thanks to the coaches, staff and players here.

“For the last two years we have come within a couple of games of winning the Premiership, and 100 per cent I think with the squad we have, we can go even further in the coming years.

"We just have to believe in ourselves and keep on improving.