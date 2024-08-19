'Amazing feeling' for McParland as Saints scrum-half wins Blakiston Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Archie McParland says it was 'an amazing feeling' to win Saints' gruelling Blakiston Challenge last Friday.

Each year since 2018, the club’s players and staff have participated in the event at Castle Ashby, which pays homage to former Saints captain Sir Arthur ‘Freddie’ Blakiston and his life-saving heroics in World War I which earned him a Military Cross.

Dan Biggar (2018), Reuben Bird-Tulloch (2019), Piers Francis (2020), Alex Coles (2021 and 2022) and Fin Smith (2023) are the previous winners who completed two 2.5km runs, either side of an arduous 2km of 30kg and 50kg sandbag carries, ahead of dozens of competitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 edition was once more played out under sweltering conditions, and it was 19-year-old scrum-half McParland who raced to victory to have his name etched onto the honours’ board that lives outside the gym at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

“It’s an amazing feeling to win this event,” McParland said. “This is a challenge we think about all year round, and on the day everyone puts their body on the line.

“It’s such a privilege to win it this year, to be a new winner and see my name go up on the board, and I just hope it sets me up well for the season ahead.

“Obviously it’s a very physically demanding race, so how we’ve prepared in pre-season so far definitely comes into it, but mentally it’s very tough as well and a massive part of it is being resilient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the lads showed a huge amount of mental resilience to get through it, so I’m proud of them and very humbled to record the quickest time.

Archie McParland (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)

“During the season, the squad as a whole and individually are going to come up against a load of different challenges, and doing things like the Blakiston Challenge in pre-season really helps you to discover how to be strong in those difficult moments.

“So it will pay dividends when we start playing again for sure; doing this together as a team makes us stronger, and we can’t wait to get playing again together in a few weeks’ time.”

McParland, who has scored four tries in 10 appearances since making his Saints debut in September 2022, played a key role in England Under-20s’ successful Six Nations campaign earlier this year before an injury sustained in a warm-up match against Georgia cruelly ruled him out of the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he showcased the extent of his recovery to be crowned the Blakiston Challenge winner last Friday.

When asked what was the toughest part of the event, McParland said: “The whole thing is hard.

"Once you get on the move, it’s a fast pace from the off, but I think the sandbags are the hardest element for sure.

“You’ve just got to keep on moving, step-by-step, going forwards. It’s not about saving energy for later, even though the final run is also really tough, you’ve just got to keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints boss Phil Dowson was impressed with how his squad handled the huge test of stamina.

Dowson said: “Every single time I watch the squad undertake the Blakiston Challenge, it’s incredibly impressive how hard everyone pushes themselves to get around and do it as fast as they possibly can.

“We always talk about the players that record the fastest times, but actually the buy-in from the whole group speaks volumes about how much they care about what we’re trying to do, which is incredible from my point of view.”