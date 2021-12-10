Agony for Saints as Racing 92 run riot in Champions Cup opener

Juan Imhoff enjoyed his trip to the Gardens

The French giants, boasting an all-star backline, flew into a 28-7 half-time lead, and they never looked in danger after the break as they cruised to a bonus-point 45-14 success.

For Saints, it was back down to earth following big wins against Bristol Bears and Bath, and Chris Boyd's side lost Dan Biggar and Tommy Freeman to injury.

The black, green and gold now face a huge task to qualify in Europe and, with only four pool fixtures this season, they are now likely to need to beat Ulster twice and Racing in Paris to have hope of making the quarter-finals.

And given how the game against Racing panned out, that looks an unlikely prospect.

Saints produced an error-strewn showing and they were made to pay to devastating effect as Racing's big names savoured the big stage.

Wenceslas Lauret scored a hat-trick and Juan Imhoff grabbed a double, while Saints could only respond through tries from Courtnall Skosan and Fraser Dingwall.

Saints had looked in trouble right from the kick off as as hooker Sam Matavesi tried a chip inside his own 22, but it was charged down by Yoan Tanga, who was unable to ground it.

Racing then won a penalty for a high tackle, which Maxime Machenaud kicked to put his team in front.

Saints had made a far from assured start and they soon had to scramble to stop Ibrahim Diallo, but Racing won another penalty, with Machenaud doubling the lead.

Saints were sleeping but Racing were wide away, and they didn't have to wait long for their first try of the night as they scythed through, with flanker Lauret scoring.

There was more than a hint of a forward pass from Kurtley Beale in the build-up but it wasn't looked at and Racing celebrated.

Machenaud converted and the French giants were 13-0 up after just eight minutes.

Saints just couldn't get anything going, conceding penalty after penalty as they were suffocated by the Racing defence.

Machenaud soon added to the Racing lead with another penalty won at the breakdown, and Saints were already having to scale a mountain against a bunch of man mountains.

It was to get worse when Racing delivered another cutting move, with wing Imhoff flying in under the posts.

Machenaud kicked and Saints were an eye-watering 23 points behind, having failed to score any themselves - and there were still more than 15 minutes to go until the break.

Saints finally found a response when Lewis Ludlam did well to stay in play, giving the ball to Dingwall, who produced a delightful kick ahead for Skosan to score.

Biggar converted and the Saints supporters had something to shout about at last.

But the joy was short-lived as Racing overpowered Saints at a lineout drive and then kept their composure as Russell and Beale helped to send Imhoff over in the corner.

Machenaud missed the conversion but his side headed in at half-time with a very healthy lead.

And the gap soon grew wider as the electric Russell engineered another try, slaloming his way through before delivering the perfect offload for Lauret to score.

Machenaud added the extras and it really was damage limitation for Saints with almost a full half of rugby still to play.

Saints' misery was amplified when Biggar was forced off, with George Furbank moving to 10 as Ollie Sleightholme took over on the wing from Freeman, who went to full-back.

Racing found themselves under the cosh soon after and Saints showed much better composure as they sent DIngwall over the line.

Furbank converted but Racing wouldn't let Saints get any real momentum in the game and they responded with a Machenaud penalty after a period of pressure on the home line.

Racing were still finding it fairly easy to break the Saints line, and after Gael Fickou went flying through, some fast hands found Lauret, who powered over for his hat-trick try.

Machenaud converted again to make it 45-14 before Saints thought they had scored through Lewis Ludlam.

But referee Mike Adamson was greeted with cries of 'you don't know what you're doing' from the home fans as he ruled the effort out for supposed obstruction from Ollie Sleightholme.

And there was still time for Saints' night to get worse as Freeman was forced off with a shoulder injury before the end.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor (Hutchinson 46), Dingwall, Skosan; Biggar (Sleightholme 46), Mitchell (Lomani 55); Auterac (Waller 49), Matavesi (Fish 51), Painter (Carey 57); Ribbans (Coles 69), Ratuniyarawa; Wilkins (Wood 49), Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Racing 92: Beale; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou (c), Imhoff; Russell, Machenaud (Gibert 75); Gogichashvili (Ben Arous 55), Baubigny (Chat 65), Oz (Gomes Sa 55); Jones (Moreaux 54), Bresler (Chouzenoux 64); Diallo (Chavancy 75), Lauret, Tanga.