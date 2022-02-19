Agony for Saints as Furbank's late penalty miss gives Sale crucial win

Rohan Janse van Rensburg scored a crucial second-half try for Sale

Furbank opted to go for goal with the clock having hit 80, but he sent his effort just to the right of the posts from close to the right touchline, allowing Sale to secure a 22-21 win.

It was agonising for Saints, who had applied plenty of pressure in the second period and who had gone 21-15 ahead thanks to a well-worked Alex Mitchell try.

But Sale hit back as Rohan Janse van Rensburg picked up the pieces after Saints failed to gather the high ball, and AJ MacGinty's successful conversion ultimately won the game.

The nature of the defeat and the fact it sent Saints below Sale in the Gallagher Premiership table amplified the pain for Chris Boyd's side, who have now dropped to ninth in the standings.

Saints had gone into the game hoping to put a dent in the Sale bid and seeking to bounce back from the previous Friday's loss at Leicester Tigers.

But Sale were ahead inside just three minutes as MacGinty slotted a penalty won at the first scrum of the match.

And the Sharks were soon building on their lead as they lack of a recognised full-back at Saints, with Arron Reed beating Rory Hutchinson to the high ball before sprinting home from close to halfway.

MacGinty kicked well from the touchline and the away side had a 10-0 lead with just five minutes played.

But Saints responded well, sending Juarno Augustus over from a lineout drive, with Furbank adding the extras in tidy fashion.

Sale didn't waste much time in issuing a response of their own though as a kick forced Mitchell to ground the ball and concede a five-metre scrum.

From there, with a penalty coming, Sale stayed patient and the ball was eventually flicked into the path of Sam James, who gleefully dotted down.

MacGinty missed the conversion and referee Tom Foley was then having to come off with an injury.

Teimana Harrison was next to be forced from the field, but his replacement, Alex Coles, was able to have a big impact a few minutes later, powering over after Saints piled the pressure on.

Furbank converted and the deficit was down to just a single point.

Sale had a chance to stretch their lead just before the break, but Saints did well to repel a lineout drive and ensure they went into half-time on a high.

And Saints started the second half in fine fashion as some good work from Matt Proctor, Ollie Sleightholme and Courtnall Skosan opened the door for Mitchell to score.

Furbank converted and Saints led for the first time in the game.

Sale introduced a totally fresh front row in a bid to win possession back inside their own half with Saints on the charge, and the tactic worked as the Sharks earned a scrum penalty.

The Sharks were staying in the game as Saints struggled to piece things together in the away half.

And the away side pounced when James put up a high ball and Saints failed to gather, allowing it to bounce into the path of van Rensburg, who scored.

MacGinty converted to put Sale 22-21 up, but Saints kept applying the pressure, with only their handling and the Sharks' stubborn defence denying them the bonus-point score.

The try just wouldn't come, but Saints had a chance to win the game with the final kick as Furbank lined up a penalty close to the right touchline.

However, the effort drifted just wide of the right post in windy conditions, sparking Sale celebrations.

Saints: Hutchinson; Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall (c) (Francis 65), Skosan; Furbank, Mitchell; Iyogun (Waller 60), Matavesi, Painter (Hill 53); Ribbans, Nansen (Ratuniyarawa 52); Wilkins (Haywood 63), Harrison (Coles 31), Augustus.

Sale Sharks: S James; Roebuck (McGuigan 66), R du Preez (Doherty 63), van Rensburg, Reed; MacGinty, Quirke (de Klerk 53); Harrison (McIntyre 59), Langdon (Taylor 59), Oosthuizen (Jones 59); Wiese (Nield 40), JP du Preez; JL du Preez, Ross (c), D du Preez.