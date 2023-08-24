News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

'A truly outstanding rugby player' - Borthwick salutes England centurion Lawes

Steve Borthwick has hailed ‘truly outstanding rugby player’ Courtney Lawes ahead of the Saints star’s 100th England appearance on Saturday.
By Tom Vickers
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read

Lawes will start at six and captain his country against Fiji at Twickenham (kick-off 3.15pm) as he racks up his Red Rose ton.

It is an incredible achievement for the 34-year-old, who made his England debut against Australia in 2009.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And boss Borthwick said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Courtney on achieving his incredible milestone after 14 years of excellent performances for his country.

“It has been a privilege to watch his journey and witness him develop into a truly outstanding rugby player.

“Not only is Courtney an exceptional talent and an excellent professional, he is also a brilliant role model for young players every time he steps onto the field.”

Related topics:Courtney LawesEnglandAustraliaTwickenham