'A truly outstanding rugby player' - Borthwick salutes England centurion Lawes

Lawes will start at six and captain his country against Fiji at Twickenham (kick-off 3.15pm) as he racks up his Red Rose ton.

It is an incredible achievement for the 34-year-old, who made his England debut against Australia in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And boss Borthwick said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Courtney on achieving his incredible milestone after 14 years of excellent performances for his country.

“It has been a privilege to watch his journey and witness him develop into a truly outstanding rugby player.